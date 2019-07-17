EnerMech founder to take a back seat as group names new chief executive

Mechanical and electrical services specialist EnerMech has unveiled a change in leadership as founder Doug Duguid steps back from the helm.

The Aberdeen-headquartered group has appointed John Guy to the role of chief executive as it undergoes a “strategic transition” following its acquisition in December by Nasdaq-listed investment firm The Carlyle Group, in a deal believed to be worth in the region of £450 million.

Duguid, who founded EnerMech with chief financial officer Michael Buchan ten years ago, is to step into the position of deputy chairman for a six-month period.

Guy will take the reins as CEO from 1 August. The oil and gas industry veteran joined EnerMech’s Singapore base in 2010 as a regional director, before being promoted to chief operations officer in 2013.

More recently, Guy has been “instrumental” in increasing EnerMech’s presence in the Caspian, Middle East and Australasia.

The group employs 3,500 staff across 40 locations, working on large-scale projects in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, renewables, defence, power, infrastructure and petrochemicals sectors.

Chairman John Kennedy said: “Doug Duguid is handing over our business in strong health and with very exciting growth prospects ahead of us. This is a positive transition from the founding owner to a natural successor.”

Guy added: “Having worked closely with Doug Duguid over many years, I am delighted to take over the reins at EnerMech, and to be entrusted with realising the potential of this thriving business.

“Doug’s leadership and enterprise has established a formidable platform on which EnerMech can continue to make significant inroads in emerging markets across the globe.”