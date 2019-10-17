Energy firm Prism rolls out tracker to boost performance at oil and gas players

An Aberdeen energy company has launched a new system designed to boost the future performance of complex oil and gas developments ­globally.

Prism Energy, which ­provides project and risk management applications and consultancy, has unveiled Track, a “lessons learned” management system that monitors project data to promote continuous development at energy groups.

Engineering group Genesis, which worked closely with Prism while designing the system, will now roll out Track across its 1,000-strong workforce. Under a three-year contract, the group will use a phased approach to launch Track in ten international locations, including the North Sea.

The system is updated in real time and can be used between different teams, suppliers or partners for collaboration from the project outset to completion.

Andy Sutherland, director at Prism Energy, has 15 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, working previously in project-management roles for oil operators and engineering companies.

He said: “By providing greater visibility of the project database, Track helps identify common risks and threats across the entire project database, rather than treating individual scopes in isolation.

“It has the potential to aid all types of businesses, not only across the oil and gas industry, but further afield due to the fact that it can be made completely bespoke depending on the client’s requirements.”

Mark Williams, global systems manager at Genesis, said: “Track enables us to continuously improve our business by allocating actions and priorities to high-value lessons while also having a traditional searchable repository for future mining of insights.”