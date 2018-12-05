Elevator hosts MSPs to shine a light on support for start-ups

Social enterprise Elevator hosted MSPs from the economy, energy and fair work committee to its Aberdeen office on Tuesday to discuss business support services in Scotland.

The visit was part of the committee’s inquiry to understand the range of business support services available to new and existing small and medium-sized businesses at a local level, with a particular focus on Business Gateway, and how best practice can be shared and replicated.

Elevator, which supports start-ups through its delivery of Business Gateway in Aberdeen City and Shire and Tayside, among other programmes, said its business model has enabled it to re-invest almost £600,000 into the Scottish economy, generating £6.6 million of value.

Chief executive Gary McEwan said: “We were delighted to share our experience and highlight the potential for our unique business model to benefit start-ups across Scotland.

“Elevator is at the heart of a vibrant ecosystem for start-ups in the North East of Scotland and Tayside. We’re seeing an increasing demand for business support and it is extremely positive that Elevator is being recognised for the positive impact we are making to the entrepreneurial community in Scotland.”

Between April 2014 and November 2018, Elevator supported more than 5,300 business start-ups across the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area, leading to a 43 per cent increase in start-up business activity.