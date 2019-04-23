Eight Scots firms among Queen’s award winners

More than 200 British businesses were today given awards for enterprise, with three-quarters of them small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Among this year’s 201 Queen’s Awards for Enterprise winners are eight businesses based in Scotland.

Business secretary Greg Clark said: “These awards recognise the innovative products and services being provided by British businesses that are in demand across the world, as well as the sheer determination and hard work that comes with starting and running a business.

“Many of these winners are small businesses – the backbone of our economy – and we are backing them to grow, increase their productivity and create more jobs and opportunity across the UK through our modern Industrial Strategy.”

Three out of four winners of this year’s awards are smaller firms, 30 of which have fewer than ten employees.

They will join more than 6,000 British businesses in receiving the prestigious honour over the years and will have the privilege of displaying the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise emblem for five years.

Peter Adam, executive vice president of Aberdeen’s Add Energy, said: “We are truly honoured to have been recognised. There are few greater accolades for a UK business than the Queen’s award.”