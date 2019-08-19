Edinburgh water retailer creates new role of chief operating officer

Business Stream, the Edinburgh-headquartered water retailer, has appointed Douglas McLaren to the new role of chief operating officer.

McLaren, who joins the business with more than 15 years’ experience in the retail utility sector, will be tasked with overseeing customer service, operations, people and development, IT and the company’s “change programme”. He is due to join the firm on 30 August.

Prior to this appointment, McLaren was chief operating officer at competitor Castle Water, and prior to that was UK operations director for ScottishPower Energy Retail. He began his career with PwC in Glasgow before spending two years working for the accountancy major in Canada.

Business Stream’s chief executive, Jo Dow, said: “His appointment will add a great deal of experience to the company and further bolster our senior leadership team as we enter the next phase of our ambitious growth strategy.”

McLaren added: “I am very excited to be joining Business Stream. As one of the key players in the UK market, I am looking forward to supporting the company to achieve its ambitious plans for the future, with a particular focus on helping to deliver its transformation programme.”

Business Stream is a major player in the Scottish non-domestic water market. The firm also has offices in Glasgow and Worthing, and employs about 400 people.