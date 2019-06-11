Edinburgh vaping firm JAC bought out of provisional liquidation

Edinburgh vaping business JAC Vapour has been rescued from the brink of collapse in a deal safeguarding almost a dozen jobs.

The e-cigarette maker and retailer has been bought out of provisional liquidation by newly incorporated firm Magflo for an undisclosed sum.

Three staff members were made redundant, while 11 employees have been transferred to the new owner, which will continue the JAC Vapour brand.

Following “a period of difficult trading conditions” for JAC, Thomson Cooper was appointed provisional liquidator, and stated that the firm’s “challenging cash position” made liquidation “the only viable option”.

Emma Logan of Magflo said: “Magflo will continue to design and engineer the same high-quality vaping goods that JAC Vapour is known for, with new product developments due to launch end of this year.”

JAC last year won a contract to supply Scottish prisons.

