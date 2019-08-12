Edinburgh University Press acquires law book specialist Avizandum

Edinburgh University Press has snapped up the publishing assets of a capital-based legal book specialist as it seeks to expand its offering in law.

The academic publishing house, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, has acquired Avizandum Publishing’s list of titles for an undisclosed sum.

Edinburgh University Press said the move underpins its ongoing commissioning in the legal field and complements the list of titles it acquired from Dundee University Press in 2013.

The deal does not include the Avizandum bookshop in Edinburgh, which will continue to operate as an independent business.

Avizandum director Margaret Cherry, who will spend one year in a consultancy role with the editorial team as part of the deal, said Edinburgh University Press’s “worldwide marketing and distribution means that it can bring Scots law to a wider readership”.

Timothy Wright, chief executive of Edinburgh University Press, added: "We are delighted that Avizandum Publishing has chosen Edinburgh University Press as the new home for its well-respected list of Scots law books. As we celebrate 70 years of publishing, this is an excellent and exciting development for the Press.

"As part of the deal, Margaret Cherry of Avizandum Publishing will be staying on for a year in a consultancy role providing valuable expertise to the editorial team."