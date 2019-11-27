Edinburgh traveltech Criton looks to scale with new advisory board

Edinburgh travel tech firm Criton has unveiled the addition of a high-profile advisory board as it looks to scale in the UK and internationally.

The appointments, which include the former chair of luxury hotel Gleneagles and VisitScotland Peter Lederer. Former Microsoft executive Diana Easley Montador; co-founder of SnapShot and founding partner of TechTalk.Travel David Turnbull; and ex-Kotikan and FanDuel big-hitter Andrew Williams are also among the recruits.

The move follows the launch of Criton 2.0, the company’s second-generation app for luxury hotels, allowing guests to create an account, retrieve a booking, check in to the hotel and access their room using a digital door key.

Founder and chief executive Julie Grieve noted that the firm is two years post-investment, also stating: “We have ambitious growth targets for 2020 and [the board’s] appointment will further strengthen our ability to remain at the forefront of everything we offer.”