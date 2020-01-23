Edinburgh travel tech firm Criton builds up executive team

Travel tech firm Criton has expanded its executive team with the appointment of a chief technology officer and a sales director.

Dwayne Pascal has been named as the Edinburgh company’s chief technology officer, bringing “a wealth of experience” in the technical and product fields from his previous positions at Vodafone, Amazon and Skyscanner.

He will oversee the company’s technology strategy, partnering closely with the marketing and sales departments.

New sales director Laura Sullivan-Denham is said to bring “a wealth of knowledge in the sale of technology products”, including software-as-a-service platforms. The firm noted that her strong background as a company founder and “expertise in management and sales roles” would be crucial to implement its growth plans in 2020.

Julie Grieve, founder and chief executive of Criton, which has a base in London, said: “Last year was pivotal for us as we launched Criton 2.0, the latest addition to our guest engagement platform.

“I am excited to start the new year welcoming Dwayne and Laura to our passionate and dedicated team. The addition of these two senior roles complements the appointment of Iain Mackay as chair in 2019.

“Iain, Laura and Dwayne join Susan Russell, our head of marketing, and myself on the executive team, which puts us in a great position to meet our next challenges.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh traveltech Criton looks to scale with new advisory board