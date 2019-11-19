Edinburgh Trams chair named boss of West Lothian Chamber of Commerce

West Lothian Chamber of Commerce has named the current chair of Edinburgh Trams as its new chief executive.

Charlene Wallace has been signed up, replacing Linda Scott who recently left to take up a senior role at Edinburgh-based digital skills academy CodeClan.

Wallace says she looks forward to working with the chamber team based in Livingston. Picure: contributed.

Wallace brings a 20-year track record in delivering customer-focused projects reinforcing business and transitional change. She has held several senior board director level roles in rail, bus and aviation including periods at Virgin Trains and Wales Rail Services where she was director for business change and transformation.

Wallace was named chair of Edinburgh Trams in July 2018, and has served as a non-executive director with the organisation for more than three years.

She said she has worked closely with the chambers of commerce in Scotland and has seen how West Lothian Chamber has “flourished” in the local and wider business communities.

“It’s clear there is a real passion from both the chamber team and its members in driving all that’s best within West Lothian. I am looking forward to working with the chamber team based in Livingston and I’m equally excited at the prospect of meeting members.

Billy MacLeod, president of West Lothian Chamber of Commerce, said: “Charlene’s commercial experience and strategic and transitional approach, combined with a personable nature and an enthusiasm for building strong working relationships, mean she is an ideal fit for the chief executive role.”