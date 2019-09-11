Edinburgh to host major European cruise event for first time

Edinburgh is to host a prestigious European cruise event for first time. Capital Cruising, which is part of Forth Ports, said it had won a bid to host the Cruise Europe Conference in 2020.

The annual three-day event, which will be held in venues across the Capital, including a gala dinner in the Museum of Scotland, is the largest and best attended such event in Europe with more than 150 executives likely to fly, or possibly sail, into Edinburgh.

Capital Cruising will host the event after successfully presenting to the Cruise Europe team in Belgium earlier this year.

Last year, Edinburgh was named Western Europe’s top cruise destination 2018 for the first time.

Event host, Rob Mason, head of cruise for Capital Cruising in Scotland, said: "This is brilliant news for Edinburgh and Scotland’s cruise market as we are set to welcome 150 of the world’s important players in the cruise sector to the City next year.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase what Edinburgh and the wider area has to offer cruise visitors and we are excited to be chosen as the hosts for 2020.

"Scotland as a whole is a major draw for the cruise market, Edinburgh in particular is a ‘must-see’. The cruise season in Scotland is well underway and across all our ports we are expecting to welcome around 170,000 passengers this year which is a strong increase since last year."