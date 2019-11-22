Edinburgh to help pump up volume for revered Canadian audio brand

An Edinburgh-based audio industry veteran is to co-run the international arm of a high-end Canadian hi-fi business as it looks to build up its European presence.

John Carroll, who is a director of Scottish audio dealer Loud & Clear, running its flagship store in Leith’s Commercial Quay, is to head Moon International, a new global sales and distribution venture spun out of Canadian manufacturer Simaudio.

Simaudio has been making the Moon product range for some 40 years. Picture: Contributed

Moon International has been created to promote and provide logistics for the company’s Moon range of hi-fi products throughout Europe and Asia.

While Dutch registered, the new division will see the administration, service, sales and tech support functions run out of Edinburgh.

Carroll, who is taking up the role of brand director, said a key focus would be building and developing sales in eastern Europe while supporting the firm’s established markets such as Benelux, France, Italy and Scandinavia. Future plans involve expanding the operation into Asia and South America.

The Netherlands was selected as the goods hub due to flexibility in company set up and Carroll’s knowledge of the country. He said Brexit had also played a part in opting for the country over Scotland.

Opportunity

Carroll, who has been the Canadian group’s UK distributor for two decades, said: “This is the most appropriate way to mark the 40th year of Moon by Simaudio, once a little Canadian audio company, now the brand to watch.”

Etienne Gautier, who will work alongside Carroll as the company’s sales director, said: “The creation of Moon International gives us a great opportunity to take the Moon range of performance audio products to new markets while developing the brand with our existing partners.

“Our new European offices and distribution hub will ensure that we will be closer to our customers and be able to both offer them even better customer service and swiftly deliver our products to them.”

Louis Lemire, chief executive of Simaudio, whose products range from the hundreds of pounds to the tens of thousands, added: “The Moon International team has a deep understanding of our products and the audio industry.”

READ MORE: Interview: ‘Most Amazing Hi-fi Shop’ to make big noise in Edinburgh