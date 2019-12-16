Edinburgh tech firm Pogo to push the button on key software

Tech firm Pogo Studio is preparing to launch an “innovative” document personalisation software by gearing up for a key investment round and taking on an industry veteran.

The Edinburgh developer hopes to secure seed funding early next year to progress its Compilr software from a pilot to a fully scalable product.

Pogo claims the technology will “greatly reduce” monetary and environmental costs for corporations printing large, personalised documents, with one of the UK’s largest housing providers and a major player in the healthcare service currently piloting the software.

It has appointed Paul Reid, founder of geospatial specialist Sigma Seven, which was sold to a FTSE 50 firm in 2015, as non-executive director.

Reid is currently on the board of several Scottish start-ups, including that of his own employee feedback app Trickle, which recently raised £1 million in seed funding.

Managing director Jack Francis said: “[Paul] has been an adviser to me for three years now and to officially bring him on to the team feels like the perfect move.”

