Edinburgh shopping app Mallzee turns swipes into trees

Edinburgh-based Mallzee has launched a tree planting initiative for its app users to help fund reforestation projects, as Sir David Attenborough’s visit to the capital this week shines a light on the climate emergency.

The multi-retailer shopping app has partnered with non-profit organisation One Tree Planted to convert every swipe made by app customers into funding to plant trees.

The week-long initiative focuses on highlighting sustainable fashion lines available on the app, while supporting reforestation around the world.

Collections featured on the app include Topshop Considered, Zara Join Life and Monki Cares, which are made up of sustainably sourced materials and use production methods and suppliers that create their products in a more responsible way.

Veteran broadcaster Attenborough, who was the special guest of honour at the Hunter Foundation dinner in Edinburgh, told the audience that “the future is in our hands” and stressed that “if we don’t do something now, we are heading for disaster”.

Mallzee chief executive Cally Russell said: “We launched our Swipe To Plant initiative to highlight the sustainable fashion options available and decided to turn swipes into tree planting funding, having, like so many others, been deeply moved by the devastating forest fires in Australia when over 8.8 million acres of bush were destroyed.”

The Mallzee app has been downloaded more than 1.5 million times since its launch in 2013.