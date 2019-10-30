Edinburgh set for UK's first electric mobile crane

An Edinburgh company has taken its green credentials to new heights after ordering Scotland’s first electric mobile tower crane.

Bernard Hunter Mobile Cranes said the Spierings crane, dubbed The City Boy by its manufacturer, would being “previously unattainable sustainability levels and zero emissions” to urban construction projects.

The Spierings crane has been dubbed The City Boy by its manufacturer. Picture: Contributed

Mark Rafferty, managing director at Bernard Hunter Mobile Cranes, said: "Our new Spierings electric mobile tower crane will keep us one step ahead of Scotland’s forthcoming city low emissions zones (LEZs).

"The City Boy gives us the potential to drive into Edinburgh in full electric mode. Once the vehicle is safely parked in its designated lifting position, we can plug it into the grid to work at 100 per cent electric throughout the day. This will deliver zero emissions for an entire day’s work."

Innovation

The electric crane is the latest innovation in the Gilmerton company’s environmental policies, which commenced in 2011 with the purchase of low emission Smart City cars.

Due for delivery in mid 2020, the new electric crane will also be one of the first three such models imported into the UK.

Founded in Edinburgh during 1946, Bernard Hunter is now one of the UK’s top crane companies.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Low Emission Zone: Drivers have 5 years to ‘clean up cars’ or face hefty fines