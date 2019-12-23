Edinburgh security director scoops national prize for ‘inspiring’ work at social enterprise

An Edinburgh-based operations director has been named one of the country’s most inspiring business women.

Tracey Smith of GTS Solutions, the private security provider that operates as a social enterprise, has been recognised by the Women in Social Enterprise 100 awards, run by NatWest charity Social and Community Capital.

The accolade recognises the “most inspiring and influential” women working in UK social enterprises.

Since joining GTS, Smith has helped the company attain Disability Confident employer status from the Department of Work and Pensions and has supported more than 40 people from a range of backgrounds into employment. She was also nominated in the One To Watch category.

Smith said: “I believe there is only a barrier if you allow that barrier to be there. It is such a good feeling to help people by nurturing their abilities and seeing them grow as people.

“GTS Solutions has been refocusing on public safety in the last year and this is great recognition for us and for what we are trying to do. From a personal perspective it’s great to be recognised as a female in the security industry as it has generally been a male-dominated sector.”

GTS Solutions recently became the first social enterprise to partner with global video surveillance specialists Axis Communications.

The first-of-its-kind deal makes GTS the only social enterprise operating in the UK’s private security industry to be an official service provider to the Swedish-headquartered group.

