Edinburgh’s Topolytics scoops top Google green award

Edinburgh waste analytics company Topolytics has scooped $100,000 (£77,000) in a global contest backed by tech giants Google and SAP.

The Circular Economy 2030 Contest, organised by the two firms, set out to find the best revenue-generating ideas that can unlock trillions of dollars of new economic output by reducing waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use and/or regenerating natural systems.

The contest received more than 250 applications globally.

In April, Topolytics was named one of five finalists. After a two-day intensive workshop, all finalists delivered a pitch that was recorded for the judging panel, consisting of senior executives from Google, SAP, the United Nations, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data.

The Edinburgh firm proposed expanding the scale and scope of its existing WasteMap data platform.

Michael Groves, Topolytics’ founder, said: “This is a big moment for Topolytics. We are extremely grateful to the organising team and are humbled to have won, particularly given the quality of the other finalists – all great companies.

“The range and quality of technologies developed by Google Cloud and SAP will undoubtedly underpin the rapid commercialisation and scaling of WasteMap.”

As overall winner, Topolytics gets a cash prize, access to Google Cloud and SAP technologies and their global networks.

The challenge organisers noted: “The business idea for Topolytics not only met our judging criteria in terms of originality, but also demonstrated a well-researched proposal with a high potential for advanced application of both Google Cloud and SAP technology.

“Moreover, we were impressed by Groves’ willingness to roll up his sleeves during the interactive workshop.”