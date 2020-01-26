Edinburgh's The Feather Company plumps up sales after major rebrand

Edinburgh manufacturer The Feather Company is looking to plump up retail sales by one-fifth after expanding its offering of bespoke and personalised products.

The family-run firm, which creates premium feather and down-filled soft furnishings, has rebranded and launched a new mobile-friendly website as part of its push to increase revenues by 20 per cent this year.

The Feather Company owner Gareth Munro took over from his father David in 1996. Picture: Contributed

It supplies commercial customers including Johnstons of Elgin, Prestonfield House in Edinburgh, The Goring Hotel in London and Cowshed Spas, as well as interior designers across the UK.

Following its rebrand The Feather Company, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, is now looking to capitalise on the growing trend for tailored products with its personalised embroidered pillows, travel pillows and bespoke offering.

Founder David Munro said: “We work from orders placed in the hundreds to bespoke pieces. We’re more than happy to experiment and try and develop something new.

“We get customers who are looking on behalf of a relative or friend who is infirm and needs something particular that’s kind of different, and we quite enjoy doing that kind of thing.”

The company was founded as a duvet manufacturer in 1969 and taken over by David’s son Gareth in 1996. David and his wife both still work for the firm, which now has ten staff based at its production site in Gorgie.

It has since expanded to offer services including renovating and restuffing existing pillows, duvets and upholstery.

All of its filling is sourced sustainably and ethically from Europe.

