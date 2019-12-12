Edinburgh's Specialized Signs secures six-figure HSBC funding package

An Edinburgh-based signs and graphics company has claimed an industry first after banking a six-figure funding package.

Specialized Signs has received the funding package from HSBC UK to drive sustainability, including the purchase of a new “eco-friendly” state-of-the-art printer – said to be the first of its kind in Scotland.

The printer will enable the firm, which is based in the Corstorphine area of the city, to print far faster and more efficiently. The business predicts this will lead to an increase in turnover by 50 per cent over the next 18 months.

Specialized Signs was established in 2009 and currently employs a team of 24. Its base in the capital incorporates a custom-built vehicle wrapping and graphics bay.

Managing director Graham Sim said: “We’re always looking for ways to increase our green credentials and the financial support from HSBC UK has allowed us to realise our growth ambitions in a sustainable way.

“We’re thrilled to have the first HP R1000 printer in Scotland in our offices which will aid the expansion of the business here, in the North-east and beyond.”

Susan Rowand, head of business banking in Scotland for HSBC UK, added: “We’re pleased to support the growth of a long-standing business which continues to see demand for its high-quality products.

“Sustainability is increasingly important across all industries and this new printer will enable Specialized Signs to increase design production whilst reducing its overall environmental impact.”

The funding was allocated from HSBC UK’s national SME Fund, which aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “realise their ambitions for growth and navigate Brexit”.

The £14 billion fund includes some £650 million to support SMEs in Scotland.