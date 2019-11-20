Edinburgh's SnapDragon Monitoring sees business heat up after hiring spree

SnapDragon Monitoring, the Edinburgh-based online brand protection business, has hailed a year of expansion and unveiled a further senior appointment.

Paul Chung has been named as the firm’s new head of brand protection and joins the company along with 21 other new hires in the last 12 months. The new roles span the technology, brand protection and sales teams.

To accommodate its growth, the business has moved into new, larger premises in the capital. It expects to recruit further in the next 12 months, predominately within its technology team.

Rachel Jones, founder and chief executive, said: “Paul brings real expertise to the brand protection team. His experience in combatting IP infringements of major brands will be invaluable as he works with our client base to protect their online sales. And he joins us at an exciting time of growth for SnapDragon.”

Chung brings with him five years of experience as a brand protection specialist, having worked with well-known providers and household brands. His new position will see him investigating “prolific, infringing sellers” and driving clients’ business growth.

Chung said: “I’m thrilled to be joining SnapDragon’s dynamic team of multilingual brand protection specialists at this time of expansion, and I look forward collectively to putting a huge dent in the number of counterfeit goods for sale on online marketplaces.”

The company’s technology provides online brand protection to find and eliminate fake products and unauthorised sellers from the world’s busiest online selling platforms, such as Amazon and Alibaba. It has worked with well-known brands, including the likes of Harris Tweed, Morphsuits and Glencairn Crystal.

