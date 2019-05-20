Edinburgh’s NCTech supports US disaster management

Technology created by an Edinburgh-based company is being used to document damage caused by extreme weather in the US.

NCTech’s iStar Pulsar camera system is being deployed by Site Tour 360, an immersive media company based in Gainesville Florida, to capture image data which is critical to disaster management.

The company was one of the first to purchase the NCTech system, using it to facilitate the collection of 360-degree data from a moving vehicle or while mounted on a backpack.

The system, used in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in 2018 and a devastating tornado in Alabama this year, supports the response effort to deliver emergency infrastructures and supplies, risk assessment, and structural analysis.

Mike Vorce, president of Site Tour 360, said: “The ability to efficiently collect large volumes of geo-referenced image data is a relatively new development and has only been made possible by technology like iStar Pulsar.”