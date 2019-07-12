Edinburgh's MorphCostumes going global thanks to Amazon

The Edinburgh-based company behind the popular Morphsuit is ramping up its partnership with Amazon as it targets new export markets.

MorphCostumes, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, was created after one of its directors went on a stag holiday dressed in a spandex costume.

The company’s founders, brothers Ali and Fraser Smeaton and their old flatmate Gregor Lawson, are now looking to new international markets for further growth.

Fraser Smeaton, chief executive, said: “The Amazon team at the fulfilment centre in Dunfermline has been a fantastic asset for our business.

“Our immediate aim is to grow the business internationally and that’s why we’re increasing our work with Amazon. It offers us a truly global marketplace to sell our products and we’re excited for the next phase of growth in our business.”

MorphCostumes visited Amazon ahead of Prime Day, which spans 15 and 16 July.