Edinburgh's Money Dashboard pushes button on crypto service

Money Dashboard, the personal finance app based in Edinburgh, has rolled out a new service for cryptocurrency users.

The fintech firm, which last week raised more than £2 million on the opening day of its latest crowdfunding drive, said it had launched an integration with

Coinbase to help consumers see their cryptocurrency holdings alongside their day-to-day banking accounts.

The tie-up will allow users to see the value of their cryptocurrency holdings in real time along with how much they are spending and saving in other traditional accounts. Money Dashboard connects to more than 60 financial institutions, including challenger banks Monzo and Starling, to help monitor spending and track financial goals.

Steve Tigar, chief executive of Money Dashboard, said, “Despite the well documented volatility in the cryptocurrency market, the demand for various crypto assets remains strong with more than three million people in the UK having now bought crypto.

“It’s a fascinating market trend and one that is indicative of a broader shake-up in retail banking globally. [This integration] will allow our users to get a consolidated view of how their crypto assets are performing in real time.”

Chief technology officer Tim Shields added: “With over £13m collectively deposited by Money Dashboard users in Coinbase since 2017 it was a no-brainer to create that connection for our loyal users as soon as possible.

“I have cryptocurrency accounts too so am very excited to see them on my Money Dashboard account.”

Last week it emerged that Money Dashboard had raised more than £2m on the opening day of its latest crowdfunding drive. The firm exceeded its crowdfunder target of £1.5m in under 45 minutes, as it seeks finance to support its growth plans and more than triple the size of its team to 65 staff.