Edinburgh's Miller Homes adds chief operating officer role

Housebuilder Miller Homes has created the role of chief operating officer, promoting Stewart Lynes to the new post.

The Edinburgh-headquartered group said the new position would bolster its executive leadership team as the company continues to progress its “ambitious growth strategy”.

Lynes will hold responsibility for the implementation of Miller Homes’ agreed strategy, including land acquisitions and housebuilding operations, and will report to chief executive Chris Endsor.

Endsor said: “Stewart has an excellent track record for Miller Homes both in Scotland and the north. Miller Homes has delivered a sustained period of strong financial performance matched by excellent customer service.

“Our enlarged executive leadership team is well positioned to build on this and deliver our strategic target of building 4,000 homes by 2021.”

Lynes joined the business in 2008 as commercial director, before being promoted to operations director in 2011. He took up the role of managing director for Scotland in 2013 before expanding his role last year to assume responsibility for the north of England division as well. He previously worked for several large housebuilders.

Lynes said: “Miller Homes continues to go from strength to strength and I am very pleased to be playing a greater role in this going forward, ensuring operational excellence across the group.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the rest of the leadership team.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh's Miller Homes builds UK footprint as earnings rise