Edinburgh’s Exterity expands operations in Middle East

A Scottish technology firm is expanding its operations in the Middle East as it eyes significant opportunities to make further inroads into the market.

Fife-based Exterity, which last year saw overseas sales jump by 40 per cent, has worked in the region for more than ten years with its products used to deliver television and video services to tens of thousands of hotel rooms, offices and healthcare facilities.

It has now recruited a number of new sales and technical staff in Dubai and Saudi Arabia to meet growing demand.

They include Zaher Ajeeb who joins as Saudi Arabian sales manager and former BskyB employee Victor Hasan who becomes regional sales manager for the hospitality sector. The firm has also strengthened its technical support teams in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Expansion of the team has seen the firm recently move into larger premises in Dubai.

Chief executive Colin Farquhar said that having a team based in the region has been crucial to its success there.

“The strength of our local team and technology enables us to work with some of the most recognisable names in the Middle East,” he said.

The company secured its first contract in the Middle East in 2006 and opened an office in Dubai two years later. It was originally focused on the oil and gas sector but has since diversified into hospitality, education and healthcare. Customers include Millennium Hotels, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Dubai Airports. Latest figures filed by Exterity saw that overseas sales accounted for £11.9 million of its £14m turnover.