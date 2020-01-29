Edinburgh's EIE goes global with fintech-led cohort seeking investment

Tech entrepreneur support group Informatics Ventures has unveiled a cohort of 50 high-growth, data-driven companies to pitch at its flagship EIE (Engage Invest Exploit) event this April.

The annual Edinburgh conference, which has so far supported 400 tech start-ups and scale-ups, aims to connect tech investors with innovative entrepreneurs who are “tackling real-world problems”.

The 2020 cohort includes the largest proportion yet of internationally-founded ventures looking to set down roots in Scotland. Fintech and cybersecurity start-ups dominate this year’s selection, with 13 of the 50 companies working in the sector.

Danny Helson, programme manager at Informatics Ventures, said: “We’ve got companies from four different continents this year which is a reflection of the global reach of EIE and speaks volumes as to how far Scotland has come as a technology hub, attracting start-up founders and investors from across the globe. Edinburgh in particular is fast-becoming one of Europe’s main data capitals.”

EIE alumni companies include Current Health (which announced a £9 million investment in December), Float, PureLiFi, Good-Loop, Cyan Forensics and Two Big Ears, which was acquired by Facebook in 2016.

One former alumnus company appearing again at this year’s EIE is Criton, an Edinburgh-headquartered travel tech start-up.

Chief executive and founder Julie Grieve said: “Having gone through EIE17 before going on to raise £5m later that year, there’s no doubt in my mind that the programme helped us to secure funding. I’m back for EIE20 to kick off our next fundraise planned for later this year."

