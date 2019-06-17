Edinburgh's Carina Contini named as rural education ambassador

An Edinburgh restaurateur and food writer has been named as the first ambassador for countryside education charity the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

Carina Contini, who runs a portfolio of eateries in the Scottish capital with her husband Victor, has become RHET’s inaugural ambassador as the charity celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Contini’s portfolio includes Contini George Street, ­Cannonball Restaurant & Bar, and the Scottish Cafe & ­Restaurant at the Scottish National Gallery.

She is also a supporter of the Slow Food movement, an initiative that promotes local food and traditional cooking, and has written food columns for publications including The Scotsman.

Each year RHET arranges farm visits for 17,000 schoolchildren and provides ­classroom speakers to more than 30,000 pupils.

Contini said: “I’m a big ­supporter of RHET’s mission to bring farming, the working countryside and its practices to life for young people. As third generation Italian-Scots, we continue to ­champion independent family ­businesses in Scotland and still buy from some of the producers our grandparents worked with.”

Katrina Barclay, RHET ­executive officer, said: ­“Carina is a perfect fit for RHET and the extensive work the charity undertakes on food and ­farming education.”