Edinburgh's Buccleuch Property flexes muscles in Glasgow

Have your say

Edinburgh-based Buccleuch Property has strengthened its portfolio with the purchase of part of a Glasgow business park in an £875,000 deal.

Clifford Court at Ibrox Business Park, south west of Glasgow city centre, comprises a terrace of four modern industrial units. Unit sizes range from 1,950 square feet up to 4,200 sq ft.

Philip Eves, investment director at Buccleuch, said the purchase “complements our existing ownership of Ibrox Business Park and we continue to seek similar investment opportunities”.

The firm was advised by Derek Archer of Ryden on the purchase. Shepherd Chartered Surveyors acted on behalf of the vendor, Jobs & Business Glasgow - the Glasgow City Council arm’s length organisation delivering economic development activity on behalf of the city.