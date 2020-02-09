Edinburgh’s baby fair is all grown up and forecasting record visitors

An Edinburgh baby fair is preparing to welcome a record number of guests after partnering with new exhibitors and enhancing its offering.

Bonnie Bairn is anticipating more than 1,000 visitors through the doors of the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Sunday 1 March for its fifth pregnancy and family event.

The all-day fair, founded by Scots entrepreneur Deby Rainnie, has unveiled a new partnership with premium retailer Edinburgh Baby Co, which will host a large product display at the event.

Bonnie Bairn focuses primarily on supporting local or independent ventures and offers a variety of exhibition packages for stallholders, but also partners with several major high street names such as John Lewis.

Retailers exhibiting from Edinburgh and the Lothians include online shops such as Yummikeys and independent crafters such as Wee Susie Stitches.

The event will feature more than 80 exhibitors, up from last year’s 75, as well as workshops and taster sessions throughout the day at its four activity spaces, such as baby sensory classes and “dry swimming” lessons.

Rainnie launched Bonnie Bairns after moving back to Scotland from Sussex and realising there was no one-stop shop for parents in the area.

For all the family

She said: “Parents don’t have time anymore and you don’t want to be spending weeks trying to find everything you need. So it’s really trying to encompass it all into five hours, all under one roof. Everything from early pregnancy all the way through to starting school.”

Bonnie Bairn outgrew its original home at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel in Falkirk and has been held in rooms at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange since last year, with plans to rent out the whole capital venue in coming years as it continues to build momentum.

Rainnie is keen to ensure the event remains inclusive for whole families, with under 16s gaining free entry. She added: “A lot is focused on the mums these days but the dads come along and get involved, too.”

Every ticket purchased will also count as one entry into the fairs Epic Prize Draw and the first 250 guests will win a premium goody bag.

Rainnie added: "We want to support parents and parents-to-be, across Scotland, sharing everything that is wonderful about raising a family here. Many of our retailers are local businesses, selling beautiful products that are often only available online, so this is also a wonderful chance for them to showcase their products.

“It’s trying to give all the local businesses a platform to be seen. Looking at the bigger baby toddler shows or the big brands, they’re not really affordable for the local businesses so we try and make it an affordable platform to attend.”