Edinburgh's Appointedd eyes six-figure sum and debuts incentive scheme

Edinburgh-based scheduling software specialist Appointedd is aiming to raise a six-figure sum and double headcount in the next year after launching a new enterprise management incentive (EMI) scheme for its staff.

The firm, which was funded in 2011 by chief executive Leah Hutcheon, has launched the EMI scheme with support from accountant Chiene + Tait (C+T). Appointedd now operates across 23 countries spanning sectors including retail, finance, insurance and professional services.

The tech firm initially set up an employee share scheme in 2015 with support from C+T. The latest move includes top-ups for colleagues involved in the initial programme – and comes as it looks to raise a significant six-figure sum through external investment.

It plans to bolster headcount by 50 per cent in the next six months and double the existing team in the next year.

All the company’s 25 current colleagues will benefit from a shareholding through the new scheme, which will also be extended to future recruits. Hutcheon said the new EMI scheme rewards the existing team and will help incentivise new hires.

She added: “We are now gearing up for further growth… the [six-figure] investment, along with the new EMI scheme, will help support our aim of attracting more talent, including the recruitment of an additional 12 new colleagues over the next six months.”