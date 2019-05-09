Edinburgh’s Applied Engineering Design to work on Ian Macleod Distillers HQ

Edinburgh engineering firm Applied Engineering Design (AED) is taking part in a seven-figure project to create a West Lothian “local landmark” that will be the headquarters of the world’s tenth-largest Scotch whisky company.

AED will carry out full structural and civil engineering services for the £4.5 million new corporate headquarters in Broxburn for Ian Macleod Distillers, a third-generation ­Scottish independent behind brands such as Tamdhu.

Working with Simon Laird Associates architects, AED (which has a turnover of £500,000 and ten staff) will help create what “may become a new landmark for the industrial and commercial heartland of West Lothian”.

Two prominent glass towers will be included in the scheme, expected to complete in summer 2020.

AED director Tim ­Hetherington said: “The building will be the new administrative HQ for Ian Macleod Distillers, which is moving from a nearby location which it has outgrown.

“Our input will relate to the main office building, a storage building, a car park with integral rainwater attenuation tanks and the necessary highway upgrades adjacent the site. However, the attractive glass towers are what really sets the scheme off, and they will give the building a strong local prominence and identity.

“This will be the biggest project AED has undertaken apart from a £7m instruction from Tesco last year. It is being built on vacant ground in the shadow of the nearby shale bing, which reflects another part of Scotland’s industrial heritage.”