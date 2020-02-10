Edinburgh's AM Bid wins place on major £500m national framework

AM Bid, the business bid ­specialist chaired by Scots rugby legend David Sole, has won a place on a key national framework contract.

Launching in April, the second generation of the Pagabo Professional Services Framework covers construction related projects up to £500 million. It will see providers split across 18 service-specific lots, including civil, structural and highways engineering, building services, landscaping and building surveying, in seven geographical regions.

Edinburgh-based AM Bid is the only bidding and tender specialist to be successfully appointed to the “funding solutions and bid writing” lot in all seven of the UK regions – The North, South East and South West England, the Midlands, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Managing director David Gray said: “We had targeted a place on the framework for some time, having identified a natural fit between AM Bid and Pagabo. We share a lot of common values, including our commitment to helping clients deliver meaningful social value and community benefits in the localities they work in.

“We are more used to helping our clients win new contracts so it made a change to be developing a bid for ourselves. Credit to our bid team, who produced an excellent submission which has ultimately won us a place in all seven UK regions.”

Simon Toplass, chief executive of Pagabo, added: “We had an unprecedented number of bids, and it is testament to AM Bid that they have been able to secure a place on the framework covering funding solutions and bid writing across all seven UK regions.

“This the second iteration of the framework, with the current generation enabling close to 700 projects of varying sizes since its inception.”

AM Bid was founded in 2014 by Andrew Morrison, who is now the firm’s business development director.

