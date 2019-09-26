Edinburgh Rugby and media firm 20/20 Productions renew deal

Event, video and digital production agency 20/20 Productions has renewed its contract with Edinburgh Rugby – saying the tie-up gets “stronger each year”.

The duo first officially teamed up in August 2016 to boost the club’s creative video content and to help enhance the communication with rugby supporters.

20/20 co-founder Alastair Scott, a long-time supporter of Scottish and Edinburgh Rugby, said: “We have supported Scottish rugby for many years, more specifically Edinburgh as they represent our city, and the city where our global HQ is located.

“We are delighted that this partnership with Edinburgh Rugby gets stronger each year, and this reflects the success enjoyed by both our organisations. We are excited to see Edinburgh build on their achievements of last season.”

20/20 also said that, like rugby, it has grown into a global business, with its offices extending to San Francisco and Dubai.

READ MORE: Media agency 20/20 nets Scottish Chamber Orchestra tie-up

READ MORE: Interview: 20/20 Productions co-founder Alastair Scott