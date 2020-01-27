Edinburgh retail sales outstrip UK after strong Christmas trading

A strong festive performance has helped retailers in Edinburgh’s city centre outperform the rest of Scotland and the UK, according to the latest research.

Figures from data intelligence group STR found that retail sales in the centre of the capital rose 0.2 per cent in 2019 despite difficult market conditions, against a Scotland-wide fall of 0.4 per cent and an average UK decline of 0.5 per cent.

In December Edinburgh’s retailers enjoyed a year-on-year revenue rise of 2.8 per cent, outstripping Scottish and UK increases of 0.4 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

Sales of Edinburgh Gift Cards, valid at more than 90 city businesses, grew by 76 per cent over the festive period.

Roddy Smith, chief executive of Essential Edinburgh, which operates the city centre’s Business Improvement District, said: “It is no secret that retail has been going through some very difficult times, and that remains the case.

Edinburgh has by no means been exempt, but it is heartening that our efforts to ensure that both residents and visitors know and appreciate all the city centre has to offer appear to be helping.

“Edinburgh Gift Card sales also grew during the festive period and because the Edinburgh Gift Card is only redeemable in city centre businesses, this valuable spend will continue to benefit city centre businesses this year.

"Undoubtedly the additional attraction of Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay activities will also have helped boost numbers.

