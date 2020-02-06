Edinburgh recruiter to guide businesses through short-term hiring shake-up

An Edinburgh-based recruitment firm is looking to help businesses navigate the “regulatory soup” of short-term hiring.

Core-Asset Consulting, which places people into the financial and professional services sectors, has launched a dedicated product to ease the panic of upcoming flexible worker legislation upheaval.

The Core-Asset Engage service is being rolled out ahead of April’s sweeping IR35 legislation changes, which are set to impact freelancers and consultants.

Mike Stirton, director of interim, temporary and contract work at Core-Asset Consulting, said: “We’ve taken the decision to launch Engage, as day-to-day we’re finding organisations are hugely confused about what they need to do to prepare for upcoming regulations – and the fear is that a lot of mistakes are being made out of fear or misinformation. Engage will mitigate that threat to the business.”

In addition to regulatory best practice, the new service promises to help tackle a range of “pressing issues”, including contract selection and management, insurance, vetting of hires, payroll and invoicing services.

Stirton – a well-known figure in the recruitment sector in Scotland – added: “Despite the fact there are a variety of overlapping regulations that govern the hiring of flexible staff, it doesn’t need to be overly complicated.”

Core-Asset Consulting was founded in 2005 and looks to recruit workers into permanent, temporary, contract and interim positions.

