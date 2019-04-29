Edinburgh recruiter bullish after another record year

An Edinburgh-based recruitment company boasting clients including Innis & Gunn and VisitScotland has posted record year-end profits.

Finance and executive search specialist iMultiply, which also has bases in Glasgow and Belfast, said it achieved a 44 per cent increase in turnover, having detailed a projected expansion in staff numbers of more than a third last year.

The firm, whose client roster also includes Money Dashboard and Edinburgh Airport, additionally noted that it had appointed a dedicated head of customer relations, who operates independently from consultants, to gather accurate and useful feedback from customers and help improve service.

iMultiply says that in addition to monitoring and measuring its own customer service, it can provide employers with detailed feedback from candidates they interview, giving clients the opportunity and information to allow them to reflect and improve on their own processes.

Chief executive Kirsty Mackenzie said: “The recruitment sector gets a bad rap, and our service can be perceived as transactional and rushed, with little interest in the long term, for either candidates’ careers or employers’ plans for growth.

“Not only have iMultiply shown that focusing on and learning from customer experience works, but it’s also profitable to do so. We are happy to lead, but it will benefit everyone if the rest of the sector are brave enough to follow.”

Mackenzie founded the firm in 2012, having spent the early part of her career in the recruitment industry, working for an international FTSE 250 company.

She felt the industry needed to change, and iMultiply now has a team of 20. Mackenzie – a past winner of WeDo’s Young Entrepreneur Award – aims to further the firm’s expansion, while remaining a niche specialist within finance and accountancy.

Recruitment veteran and Par Equity co-founder Paul Atkinson invested in the business early on.

This year, its charity partner is Project Scotland, which works with young people to improve their skills and confidence and to support them into training, employment or education.