Edinburgh pub launches free to use work space for businesses

THE idea may have been born in Brooklyn but today it breaks out in Bruntsfield as one of the city’s newest luxury bars and restaurants introduces the concept of bar-based co-working to the city.

Black Ivy, owned by entrepreneur Billy Lowe of Caledonia Inns, launches its 28-seater ‘free to use’ space for businesses at its new monthly networking club which kicks off at 10am today.

It’s already poised to be packed out, as local business types look to bat around ideas – in more ways than one.

The space set aside is located in a private area, situated around two ping pong tables with 12 double sockets to encourage business owners to remember to take time out and have fun when the nets go up at 7pm every night. It also has additional working space in a marble table booth in a bay window area, an HD projector screen and free wifi, perfect for freelancers, start-ups and creatives, allowing them to work alongside other like-minded people in a warm and welcoming environment and to make connections.

The ‘Love Your Business’ inaugural networking event is being hosted by Michelle Brown of Michelle Brown PR and Niki Hutchison, founder of The Simplicity Concept.

The business owners, who have over 30 years’ collective experience in the media industry, will run the networking club alongside PR, marketing and branding tutorials and this session looks at strategy for business.

The club, which will run on the last Thursday of every month, will also host other guest speakers including Alice Thompson, co-founder of Social Bite who will kick-start the event, talking about the journey of the charity, Zara Janjua from STV and owner Billy on over 30 years in the bar and hotel industry and the idea behind his latest venture at Black Ivy.

Lowe said: “We are delighted to launch this new monthly business club for anyone who owns a business and could do with support to help with sustaining and growing a successful business.

“The co-working space was inspired by places I visited in London and New York to help with the aim of building a community of like-minded creative people who can bounce ideas off each other.

“The launch of the ‘Love Your Business’ monthly club with Michelle and Niki is a great way to promote our co-working space, especially with the experience and knowledge they both have in the media and marketing industry and running their own successful businesses.”

The venue is one of the city’s newest after Lowe worked with long-time collaborator Chris Hines of Redhouse Design and creative agency Saved By Robots to bring it to life.

