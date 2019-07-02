Edinburgh PR practice Pagoda further strengthens senior team

Edinburgh-based PR agency Pagoda has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of Colin McFarlane as a director.

Described as a high profile public affairs practitioner with ten years’ experience within the Scottish Parliament and House of Commons, McFarlane will oversee the public affairs division of the business.

He is currently secretary of the Association for Scottish Public Affairs.

McFarlane’s appointment follows on from the recent promotion of PR practitioner Holly Russell to director and the latest move is said to further boost the growing senior team.

Pagoda’s managing director, Angela Casey, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Colin to Pagoda. As a business, we are well known and respected for our public policy and political communications, and this appointment further strengthens our team.

“With the recent promotion of Holly Russell too, we are bringing together one of the best skilled senior teams in our industry in Scotland.”

Pagoda is based in the Scottish capital and offers consultancy in public affairs, media relations, digital and online media, search engine optimisation and wider communications.