Edinburgh PR agency grows team to capitalise on new business rush

Public relations firm Tailormade Media has bolstered its team with the appointments of Caroline Jack and Sean McInally.

Jack, formerly of the Home Office press relation's team, joins the Edinburgh company as a writer and strategist, while videographer and social media guru McInally, who held a successful tenure as a filmmaker at BBC Scotland, takes on the role of social media manager.

The new hires come after Tailormade, whose clients include The Prince’s Foundation, The MGA Academy of Performing Arts and international rock-ceilidh band Bahookie, secured a string of new contracts in recent months.

Tailormade director Amy Anderson, who co-founded the agency with Alex Schweitzer-Thompson in 2017, said: “Sean and Caroline are excellent additions to our growing team and will ensure greater diversity and breadth of quality in the work we do for our clients.

“Caroline has delivered highly successful media campaigns on all kinds of topics in the public and voluntary sectors. She has shown great political judgement and particular aptitude in distilling complex ideas into simple messages to appeal to a wide audience.

“We became aware of Sean’s brilliant work as a filmmaker at BBC Scotland, creating digital films that reached international audiences on social media platforms. He will be responsible for devising the social media strategy for a wide variety of our clients, creating visually striking social media campaigns and content that followers want to see.”

