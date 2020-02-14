Edinburgh podcast studio cranks up the volume with doubling of space

An Edinburgh-based studio that specialises in podcasts is doubling up after a surge in demand for its services.

The expansion for Woosh Entertainments comes just over a year after brothers Keith and Graeme Easton set up what is thought to be the capital’s first dedicated podcast studio at their headquarters on the south side of the city.

Keith Easton, who is the company’s managing director, said: “We opened The Wel podcast studio towards the end of 2018 as we identified this was a medium which was growing very quickly in popularity.

“It has continued to grow rapidly with businesses large and small recognising the benefits of this route to market.

“People are also always looking for different ways of being entertained and podcasts are now one of the most popular methods of engagement.

“We are working in a diverse range of sectors from sport to finance and mental health and it became evident that we would need to expand to cater for everyone who wanted to be heard by using our recording facilities.”

The bigger recording facility is almost double the size of the original and now incorporates an anteroom.

“It’s been an exciting year for us, we’re delighted with the new studio and are looking forward to further developments,” added Easton, who has welcomed well-known sporting figures such as Gavin Hastings, Mark Beaumont and Shelley Kerr to The Wel while Craig Telfer, host of the The View from the Terrace, has also attended the studio.

Edinburgh businessman Alan Nash, who hosts the “Get After It” podcast at The Wel, said: “In 2018 I had a podcast idea but no idea how to get it off the ground. After my first meeting with Keith we recorded my first show a week later.”