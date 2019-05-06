Edinburgh Park office building sold in multi-million deal

A major office building to the west of Edinburgh that is being vacated by spirits giant Diageo has changed hands in a multi-million-pound deal.

Edinburgh Park-based 4/5 Lochside Way, which extends to 42,000 square feet, has been sold for £6.55 million to Northwood Regional UK.

The sale, managed by property consultancy CuthbertWhite, which worked for the vendor, is said to represent “a major deal on an attractive property in a superb location”. Northwood Regional UK was advised by Savills, while law firm Brodies LLP represented the vendor and Dickson Minto advised the buyer.

Stephen Kay of CuthbertWhite said: “This building is probably one of the most connected within Edinburgh Park, being adjacent to Edinburgh Park Central tram station and will benefit from Northwood’s ability to reposition the asset following Diageo’s departure.”

The building is let to the whisky maker until November.