Edinburgh mobile app developer xDesign sees headcount top 60 after maiden acquisition

Edinburgh-based mobile app and digital development outfit xDesign has unveiled its first acquisition since being founded a decade ago.

The firm said it had bought fellow mobile apps and web developer Bemo, which was also set up in 2010, on undisclosed terms.

Founded by its chief executive, Euan Andrews, xDesign is one of Scotland’s fastest-growing digital services scale-ups and can count Heineken, PayPal, Menzies Aviation, Edinburgh Airport, Rothschild and MoneySuperMarket among its client base.

The acquisition will see Bemo’s team of ten including chief executive Matt Farrugia join xDesign whose headcount now totals in excess of 60. Bemo’s clients included PwC, Tesco Bank, Sainsbury’s Bank, STV and the BBC.

Andrews said: “We have experienced an exceptional phase of organic growth over the last couple of years and the Bemo deal enables us to grow even quicker.

“It’s a great business with fantastic people and we’re excited about the journey ahead to build a team with over 100 highly skilled digital specialists right here in Scotland.”

Farrugia said: “Both businesses have spent the last ten years focusing on providing the highest quality teams and solutions to our clients. I know that xDesign will invest in the people and clients of Bemo and that the combined businesses will create a bigger and more innovative company.”

XDesign said it was on track to achieve a three-fold increase in revenue in 2020 to more than £6 million and is aiming to top £10m in revenue and have a headcount of 100 by 2022.

Ben Hutton, xDesign’s managing director, added: “Our business is in a period of rapid growth and we need people of the utmost skill and quality.”

