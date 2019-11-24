Edinburgh lingerie expert Sarah Connelly relaunches under own branding

Edinburgh lingerie expert Sarah Connelly has just relaunched under her own branding – offering a highly bespoke service from a private studio in Leith – and eyeing tie-ups with some of her favourite brands.

She opened her first property Odyssey Boutique in Edinburgh’s William Street in 2010, backed by a small bank loan, and was at that site until July. However, she has relocated to Constitution Street offering an appointment-only service in a welcoming environment - and pivoting away from a bricks-and-mortar retail outlet.

Connelly now offers a highly bespoke service from a private studio in Leith. Picture: contributed.

READ MORE: In person: Sarah Connelly, founder-owner of the Odyssey Boutique

READ MORE: A new boutique is offering to solve your beach needs

Now operating as Sarah Connelly, lingerie fitting and styling expert, the move has opened up the number of collections and brands she can make available to her clients rather than holding stock definitively. She also offers a service selecting and fitting items in other underwear retailers.

Connelly's move into the sector came about after she trained as an illustrator at art college, later moving into design agencies.

The move was prompted in part by her frustration with high-street underwear fittings. ("Shopping for lingerie used to fill me with doubt and finding anything to fit my ‘awkward’ frame or feel feminine seemed impossible...I know the last thing you want is to feel self-conscious in underwear that undermines your comfort or confidence.")

She found her calling, and works without the need for measuring tapes - and her clients, who extend across the UK and even overseas, visiting when in Edinburgh, "want something “to make them feel a particular way”.