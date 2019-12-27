Edinburgh jeweller Hamilton & Inches to refresh flagship store as sales sparkle

Hamilton & Inches, the Edinburgh-based jewellery business, said it has laid “strong foundations” for its continued growth after booking a six-figure profit for the past year.

The 150-year-old firm said it had devoted “significant resources” to training, development and apprenticeship programmes, with “robust investment” in restructuring and IT also key areas of focus during 2019.

The company has also announced plans for the refurbishment of its central Edinburgh showroom throughout the course of 2020, bringing a “fresh and contemporary feel” to the retail area, workshops and back-of-house operations.

It reported continued strong sales and, despite the significant levels of investment made throughout the year, achieved a pre-tax profit of £121,000.

Chief executive Victoria Houghton said: "This last year has represented a key time for us and we have prioritised supporting our showroom, workshop and head office staff as we look to the future.

"The skillset within Hamilton & Inches is a truly unique aspect of the brand to which we have committed significant resources this year, and which we will preserve and nurture with continued investment."

