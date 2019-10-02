Edinburgh IT jobs firm Cathcart seals key public sector contract

Cathcart Associates, the Edinburgh-headquartered IT jobs specialist, has won a major public sector tender to secure candidates the likes of the NHS, local government and charities.

The firm, which was co-founded in 2009 by Gordon Kaye and Sam Wason, won the contract with a new public sector framework primarily designed for the NHS but open to public sector organisations and government departments.

Gordon Kaye and Sam Wason outside the firm's offices. Picture: Contributed

The move makes Cathcart a key provider to the framework in Scotland, and across the UK, and is said to mark a “step change” for the firm as its pushes ahead with its ambitious growth strategy.

Kaye said: “As a successful independent recruitment agency we are very effective at placing candidates in niche IT roles that are typically difficult to fill.

“We are very pleased that our proven success rate of delivering value and quality candidates has paved the way to acceptance onto this framework. We now have an excellent opportunity to work with a range of exciting new clients and to expand our operations further across the UK.”

The contract win sees Cathcart named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) and NHS Procurement in Partnership Non-Clinical Temporary & Fixed term staffing framework.

The appointment follows the firm’s recent inclusion on the Digital Outcomes and Specialists 4 framework, which will allow it to supply recruitment services to key digital specialists in any public sector body or third sector organisation.

Cathcart Associates is headquartered in Edinburgh and in 2015 the firm opened offices in Manchester and in Bangkok, Thailand.

It became the first UK-based dedicated IT recruiter to open offices in the Thai capital.

