Edinburgh IT firm rolls out tailored SME support service

An Edinburgh IT consultancy is celebrating its tenth anniversary with the launch of a small business support package.

Redtable, whose clients include Heineken, Wiseman Dairies, Hibernian FC and Inverhouse Distillers, is creating four high-value jobs on the back of the introduction of its fixed-rate service bundle tailored specifically for smaller companies.

The service includes unlimited remote and on-site IT support, regular software maintenance, and back-up and anti-virus management.

Redtable plans to recruit three engineers and a service desk manager by the end of the year to support the service roll out.

Founder Rob Mason attributed Redtable’s growth to recent support from Business Gateway. He said: “At Redtable our priority is to help SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises], who might not have the budget for a full-time IT professional, to help improve their internal and external IT infrastructure, utilise the systems they have access to and also to take simple measures to prevent security breaches.

“Every improvement we deliver either reduces risk, increases security, raises quality, lowers costs or improves teamwork. The help that we have received from Business Gateway has been invaluable in helping us achieve this.”

Ann Marie Macaskill, head of Business Gateway Midlothian, said the organisation had helped Redtable to “identify new markets, continue their impressive growth trajectory and create local jobs”.

READ MORE: Edinburgh-based customer feedback tech firm secures six-figure sum