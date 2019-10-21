Edinburgh instrument business looks to score crowdfunding for music-making gadget

A musical device manufacturer is seeking investment to develop its latest innovation.

Edinburgh-based Skoogmusic is aiming to raise £8,000 via crowdsourcing platform Indiegogo to power the advanced design and launch of its new music-making product Skwitch.

Described as a “one-button music-making gadget and app”, Skwitch is designed to clip onto an iPhone and use its onboard sensors to create a low-cost, easy-to-play musical instrument.

Skoogmusic previously ran a crowdfunding campaign in 2015 for its Skoog 2.0 product, which was delivered to backers after the campaign close, and has been shipping worldwide with Apple ever since.

Director and co-founder Benjaman Schogler said: “We believe that the ability to make music is inside us all and we want to inspire everyone, regardless of age, physical or musical ability to feel musically empowered and to enjoy all the benefits that playing a musical instrument brings.”

