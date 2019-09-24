Edinburgh Iceland store sites acquired by Falkirk firm Bellair

Falkirk-based commercial property investment and consultancy firm Bellair has snapped up two sites in Edinburgh that house Iceland frozen food stores.

The two properties, both leased to the food retailer, are located in Juniper Green and Corstorphine, with the deal backed by a £1.2 million funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Bellair was established more than 100 years ago as a plumbing company and has steadily diversified into property in the past 40 years by Alistair Campbell. The business is currently run by Colin Campbell, with the reigns recently handed over from his father, Alistair.

Colin Campbell, managing director of Bellair, said: “The commercial property market remains competitive and we are pleased to be strengthening our portfolio with these two key properties.

“Sites such as those at Juniper Green and Corstorphine remain in high demand, as they are important retail sites for consumers, even though they aren’t in central retail hubs. Based in Falkirk, we have extensive local knowledge of the Central Belt and will use active management to ensure business continues to thrive and serve local communities.”

Martin McCourt, relationship director at RBS, said: “We’ve been working with Bellair for the last ten years and have seen the business grow considerably in that time.”