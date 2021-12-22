Edinburgh-headquartered rocket firm Skyrora fuelling ambitions with pioneering new device

The Skyprint 2 device is expected to offer a cost-effective, bi-metallic, hybrid manufacturing service to meet the growing demand for small satellite launches. It is set to start production in the second quarter of next year, capable of making parts up to 2.3 metres high.

The firm, which has astronaut Tim Peake on its advisory board, said the new device will reduce process complexity, cost and printing time by around 30 per cent compared to other printers.

The firm says Skyprint 2 'will transform Skyrora’s operations and expand the limits of what is possible when it comes to space engineering'. Picture: contributed.

Volodymyr Levykin, Skyrora’s founder and chief executive, said: “Skyprint 2 reinforces our ambitions to not only be the first company to launch from UK soil, but also to do so in the most sustainable way possible. By taking greater control of the design and manufacturing process of our parts using our custom-built industry-leading 3D printing technology, we are taking another crucial step closer to offering a significant space service from our own soil.

"Creating this cost- and time-effective solution encapsulates the innovation and talent that resides at the heart of the UK space industry. As an asset, Skyprint 2 is a real game-changer – it will transform Skyrora’s operations and expand the limits of what is possible when it comes to space engineering in general.”

The development comes after the business completed trials of the third stage of the Skyrora XL rocket, and in October announced an agreement with Shetland spaceport SaxaVord that will enable it to complete 16 launches a year by 2030.

