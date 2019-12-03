Edinburgh Gin debuting new advertising campaign

Edinburgh Gin has served up its largest-ever ad campaign – which will premiere on the walls of The Dome in its home city.

The advert was to be projected onto the building at 6pm ahead of being shown in its first television spot – with a special animated branded introduction – during the ad break of First Dates on Channel 4 from 10pm.

Neil Mowat said the new advertising campaign highlights the brands 'inventiveness'. Picture: Neil Hanna.

The brand campaign, Filled with Wonder, is described as leading viewers “through a fantastical journey of flavour, capturing the brand’s point-of-difference as a highly original but carefully considered gin-maker”.

The “dreamlike” ad shows the work by Edinburgh Gin with natural flavours – and encourages discovery of its extensive range.

Edinburgh Gin said it offers the biggest choice of gins and gin liqueurs on the market – 18 in total – including lemon and jasmine, bramble and honey, and a number of London Dry spirits.

The advert is set to the Frankie Valli song The Night and leads the viewer through changing perspectives, featuring Edinburgh’s skyline.PR, social media and events will kick in throughout 2020 as part of the multi-million-pound campaign.

The new TV campaign has been created by Bright Signals and produced by Glassworks. Media buying is managed by PHD Manchester and PR by Wire.

Inventive

Neil Mowat, UK marketing director of Broxburn-based Ian Macleod Distillers, which owns Edinburgh Gin, said the new advertising campaign highlights the brand’s “inventiveness”. He added: “Since we pioneered rhubarb & ginger over five years ago, we’ve continued to create combinations of natural flavours that are sophisticated, sometimes surprising but always beautifully balanced and crafted.”

Edinburgh Gin also said the campaign comes at an “interesting time” for the spirit.

It cited research finding that more than a quarter of the population has bought gin and gin liqueurs in the 12 months to June of this year, helping to create an industry worth £2.2 billion.

The firm also said: “Gin is now the UK’s most ­popular spirit, having experienced astronomic growth in recent years, and Edinburgh Gin has played a key role in defining the ­market and currently has three of the top eight best-selling flavoured gin products.”

Three new, full-strength ­flavour extensions from its distillery have been released in the past year, including ­Rhubarb and Ginger.

Mowat added: “We plan on bringing the concept to life even further in the ­coming months, introducing moments of wonder to excite drinkers, from special events, to new partnerships.”

Ian Macleod Distillers said it is the world’s tenth-largest Scotch whisky company, ­producing and selling more than 15 million bottles of ­spirits a year.

Founded by Leonard J ­Russell, the family-owned firm’s brands encompass Glengoyne, Tamdhu, Isle of Skye and Smokehead whiskies as well as Edinburgh Gin.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Edinburgh engineering firm Applied Engineering Design had been signed up to help create the £4.5 million new Ian Macleod Distillers corporate headquarters in Broxburn.